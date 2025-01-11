dog spooning cat 價格 (SPOON)
今天 dog spooning cat (SPOON) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 13.23K USD。SPOON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
dog spooning cat 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 142.78 USD
- dog spooning cat 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 931.36M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 SPOON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 SPOON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，dog spooning cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，dog spooning cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，dog spooning cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，dog spooning cat 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-28.52%
|60天
|$ 0
|-38.95%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
dog spooning cat 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-4.37%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"dog spooning cat" (ticker: spoon) emerges as a delightful new project. Inspired by a heartwarming and widely-shared picture of a dog spooning a cat, this meme-based cryptocurrency captures a charming moment of love and companionship between two beloved pets. Dog coins are among the most popular meme coins in the crypto world. On the other hand, cat coins also have a strong following. "dog spooning cat" combines the best of both worlds by bringing together the appeal of both dog and cat coins. This project celebrates the bond between these two animals, aiming to unite dog and cat lovers rather than have them argue over which pet is better. At the heart of dog spooning cat is its enthusiastic and vibrant community. This project thrives on the active participation of its members, who are encouraged to share their love for dogs and cats through memes, artwork, and stories inspired by the original image of the dog spooning the cat. The goal is to create a fun and engaging environment where everyone can enjoy the companionship that these pets symbolize. The community is all about fun. Members create and share memes, participate in contests, and engage in playful banter about their favorite pets. It's a light-hearted space where creativity is celebrated. Dog and cat lovers often find themselves at odds, debating which pet is superior. "dog spooning cat" aims to end this debate by showcasing a touching moment of unity between a dog and a cat. The project encourages mutual appreciation and camaraderie among pet lovers. By combining the popularity of dog coins and cat coins, dog spooning cat offers a unique and appealing proposition. It’s a project that speaks to the heart, celebrating the love and companionship that pets bring into our lives. The project is driven by its community. Decisions are made by the members, and everyone has a chance to contribute and make their voice heard. With a focus on memes, contests, and community events, dog spooning cat ensures that there is never a dull moment. It’s a project that keeps the fun alive while also offering potential rewards for its participants. "dog spooning cat" (spoon) is more than just another meme coin; it's a celebration of the special bond between dogs and cats. By bringing together fans of both, it creates a joyful and inclusive community where everyone can share in the love and laughter. Whether you're a die-hard dog lover, a passionate cat enthusiast, or just someone who appreciates a good meme, dog spooning cat invites you to join in the fun and be part of this heartwarming crypto adventure.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 SPOON 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 SPOON 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 SPOON 兌換 USD
$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 SPOON 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 SPOON 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 SPOON 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 SPOON 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 SPOON 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 SPOON 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 SPOON 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPOON 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 SPOON 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 SPOON 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 SPOON 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 SPOON 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 SPOON 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 SPOON 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 SPOON 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 SPOON 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 SPOON 兌換 MAD
.د.م--