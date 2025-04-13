Dog shit going nowhere 價格 (DOGSHIT2)
今天 Dog shit going nowhere (DOGSHIT2) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 248.20K USD。DOGSHIT2 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dog shit going nowhere 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Dog shit going nowhere 當天價格變化爲 +2.24%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.77M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOGSHIT2兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOGSHIT2 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Dog shit going nowhere 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dog shit going nowhere 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Dog shit going nowhere 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dog shit going nowhere 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.24%
|30天
|$ 0
|-32.43%
|60天
|$ 0
|-85.84%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dog shit going nowhere 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.27%
+2.24%
+4.23%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dog Shit Going Nowhere (DOGSHIT2) is more than just a provocative name; it's a symbol of rebellion against the established norms of the cryptocurrency world. This project was born from the desire to create a token that represents the unfiltered, sometimes absurd, reality of the crypto space – a space where groundbreaking innovation often coexists with fleeting trends and meme-driven narratives. DOGSHIT2 is a direct, honest reflection of the often turbulent and unpredictable nature of the markets, providing a platform for those who identify with the struggle, the underdog mentality, and the raw, unfiltered side of the digital asset revolution. We call it "the trenches vs. the suits." DOGSHIT2 is designed to resonate with those who feel left behind by the polished presentations and institutional hype. It's for the everyday crypto participant who has navigated the ups and downs, the pump and dumps, and the endless cycle of promises and disappointments. This token embraces the messy, authentic side of crypto, offering a shared space for those who aren't afraid to acknowledge the sometimes-chaotic nature of this world. Beyond its symbolic representation, DOGSHIT2 also aims to cultivate a strong, engaged community. By providing a transparent and relatable platform, we want to foster a space where individuals can connect and engage in a token that resonates with their own experiences. We believe in the power of shared narratives and intend to build a project where community participation is the driving force behind its evolution. DOGSHIT2 is designed to be a token for the people, by the people. This is a movement, not just a coin. Our intention is not to be another derivative project seeking to emulate the hype; rather, we want to provide a unique perspective and token, one that embodies the spirit of the true crypto believer. DOGSHIT2 is a call for authenticity in a world increasingly dominated by carefully crafted facades. We believe it's time to acknowledge the reality of the trenches and to build a token that acknowledges the struggle. The ticker symbol DOGSHIT2 represents the project's core ethos: it's bold, it's brash, and it doesn't apologize for being what it is. We are fully aware of the unconventional nature of the name, and it is entirely deliberate. We intend to use the moniker to showcase the project's uniqueness. DOGSHIT2 has a max supply and total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens, aiming for a decentralized and inclusive token distribution. The contract address for DOGSHIT2 is BXebtR4k2WiaZ1HJmxcZkoCdxSBx1g1xnEpVra9Ppump. This contract is public and auditable for transparency.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其目前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的連結也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 VND
₫--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 USD
$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 KRW
₩--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 AED
د.إ--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 MAD
.د.م--
|1 DOGSHIT2 兌換 MXN
$--