Dog Collar 價格 (COLLAR)
今天 Dog Collar (COLLAR) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。COLLAR 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dog Collar 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 112.55 USD
- Dog Collar 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COLLAR兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COLLAR 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dog Collar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dog Collar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Dog Collar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dog Collar 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ 0
|-3.57%
|60天
|$ 0
|-24.93%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dog Collar 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
+5.32%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Dog Collar (COLLAR) is a stand-alone project and a fully community-organized token experience. This ERC-20 token, like many others, began its life as someone’s experiment or training exercise. Dog Collar, simplistic in its code and born out of an apparent coding tutorial, is as basic a token as one can expect. After creation, Dog Collar was left cast aside and overshadowed for weeks by other projects on ShibSwap. As the second token to be launched on ShibaSwap, (with half the supply burned to the Shib token contract), community members decided to revitalize this underdog and prove gimmicks, fancy code, and “to the moon” marketing pushes are not necessary. The fundamentals of Dog Collar are, and always have been, the community itself. The community infuses purpose, utility, and direction to Dog Collar. The community holds the intrinsic value, not the token. Tokens are simply an object to focus the power, talent, and tremendous ability of the community. To that end, there will be no hidden roadmap, secret plans, or other opportunities for “insiders” to buy. All future developments, roadmaps, and opportunities will be planned in the open with input from all who wish to contribute. To our future -- together. #collarcrew
