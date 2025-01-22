Doctor Evil 價格 (EVIL)
今天 Doctor Evil (EVIL) 的實時價格爲 0.00006461 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。EVIL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Doctor Evil 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 270.64 USD
- Doctor Evil 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 EVIL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 EVIL 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Doctor Evil 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Doctor Evil 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000041822。
在過去60天內，Doctor Evil 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000133587。
在過去90天內，Doctor Evil 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0000041822
|-6.47%
|60天
|$ +0.0000133587
|+20.68%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Doctor Evil 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-2.89%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
About Doctor Evil Crypto: Doctor Evil Crypto is a revolutionary meme token aiming to redefine interactions within decentralized ecosystems. The project combines playful mischief with advanced technology to offer a unique and entertaining cryptocurrency experience. Unlike conventional tokens, Doctor Evil positions itself as an inventive force that keeps the competition in the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector alert. What is the project about? Doctor Evil Crypto seeks to inject a degree of playfulness into the financial landscape by merging the concept of memes with cryptocurrency. The token intends to empower users to embrace their mischievous side and engage in an exciting adventure within the dark side of DeFi. What makes your project unique? Doctor Evil Crypto distinguishes itself through its fusion of fun and cutting-edge technology. The token is designed for those who wish to break away from the mundane and explore a thrilling cryptocurrency experience. It's not just a token; it's a movement to disrupt the meme economy and add a dash of mischief to finance. History of your project: Doctor Evil Crypto is a fairly new project; more detailed historical information isn’t provided. What’s next for your project? Doctor Evil has several plans including the launch of super rare DOCTOR EVIL NFTs, an augmented reality game, single-sided staking for loyal holders, a decentralized exchange (EVIL DEX) with low swap fees, and an optimized over-the-counter (OTC) desk for private trades. What can your token be used for? (Utility, NOT tokenomics) Doctor Evil tokens can be used to participate in exclusive NFT launches, play augmented reality games, engage in single-sided staking to earn passive rewards, trade on the EVIL DEX with low fees, and conduct private trades through an optimized OTC desk.
