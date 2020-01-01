Doctor AI（DOCTOR）資訊

DOCTOR AI is a cutting-edge AI-powered medical diagnostic system that specializes in the analysis of medical imaging, including X-rays, MRIs, CT scans, and ultrasounds. Acting as a virtual expert in medical visualization, it delivers precise diagnostics, identifies anomalies, evaluates the quality of medical images, and generates detailed and actionable reports. With its advanced technology, DOCTOR AI bridges the gap between traditional healthcare and innovation, offering fast, accurate, and reliable support to patients and medical professionals alike.