Do Your Own Research（DYOR）資訊

A user-friendly app to help you start investing in DeFi & Web3 in seconds.

The world of Web3 & DeFi is full of opportunities for everyone to get on board the next high-valued venture at ground zero. But transitioning to Web3 is time-consuming, and it comes with a steep learning curve.

This is because the current landscape lacks investor-friendly tools for discovery, investment and decentralized portfolio management. This, together with the effort required to identify & filter out information that is legitimate and useful, makes Web3 a “high-risk” pursuit.

Dyor is designed to simplify the DeFi and Web3 investing process, so everybody can discover and invest in high-quality Web3 projects easily. Further, by connecting investors with each other, Dyor drives knowledge sharing, follow-trading and social investing, thus enabling new investors to transact comfortably in the space and make better investments.