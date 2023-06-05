DIVA Protocol（DIVA）代幣經濟學
DIVA Protocol（DIVA）資訊
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer.
What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways:
- High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles.
- Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations.
- Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found.
- Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications.
History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023.
What’s next for your project?
- Grow developer community
- Grow use cases & applications
What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
DIVA Protocol（DIVA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 DIVA Protocol（DIVA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
DIVA Protocol（DIVA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 DIVA Protocol（DIVA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DIVA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DIVA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 DIVA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DIVA 代幣的實時價格吧！
DIVA 價格預測
想知道 DIVA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 DIVA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
