DIVA Protocol 價格 (DIVA)
今天 DIVA Protocol (DIVA) 的實時價格爲 0.00413548 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DIVA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DIVA Protocol 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 19.44 USD
- DIVA Protocol 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DIVA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DIVA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DIVA Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DIVA Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0008799883。
在過去60天內，DIVA Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000850238。
在過去90天內，DIVA Protocol 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ -0.0008799883
|-21.27%
|60天
|$ -0.0000850238
|-2.05%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DIVA Protocol 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
-3.95%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? DIVA Protocol is a highly versatile smart contract-based system for creating and managing derivative financial contracts peer-to-peer. What makes your project unique? DIVA Protocol distinguishes itself from peers like Augur, Polymarket, and Opyn in several key ways: - High customization: DIVA Protocol offers unmatched customization, allowing users to select virtually any metric as the underlying and choose from a wide range of payoff profiles. - Compliance layer: DIVA Protocol is one of the first DeFi protocols that implements a compliance feature to enable traditional financial institutions to use DIVA Protocol while complying with existing KYC and AML regulations. - Gas optimized: DIVA Protocol implements an efficient off-chain matching mechanism with an on-chain settlement process leveraging the EIP712 signature standard, thereby optimizing gas usage by creating the derivative contract on-chain only when a counterparty is found. - Composable: DIVA Protocol harnesses the true power of decentralized finance by prioritizing composability. Developers can seamlessly combine DIVA Protocol with any oracle and trading infrastructure when building end-user applications. History of your project. The project was founded end of 2020 by two individuals that combine 15+ years of expertise in traditional finance, including derivatives trading and portfolio & risk management, and 6+ years of experience in smart contract development. DIVA Protocol was released on mainnet on 4/5th June 2023. What’s next for your project? - Grow developer community - Grow use cases & applications What can your token be used for? The DIVA Token is DIVA Protocol's governance token and empowers its holders to influence the direction of the protocol by delegating the management of the treasury funds and (limited) protocol governance rights to candidates of their choosing. For more infos, see: https://www.divaprotocol.io/posts/diva-tokenomics
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DIVA 兌換 AUD
A$0.006616768
|1 DIVA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0033497388
|1 DIVA 兌換 EUR
€0.0040114156
|1 DIVA 兌換 USD
$0.00413548
|1 DIVA 兌換 MYR
RM0.01860966
|1 DIVA 兌換 TRY
₺0.1465200564
|1 DIVA 兌換 JPY
¥0.642446818
|1 DIVA 兌換 RUB
₽0.4264506976
|1 DIVA 兌換 INR
₹0.3581739228
|1 DIVA 兌換 IDR
Rp67.7947432512
|1 DIVA 兌換 PHP
₱0.2422564184
|1 DIVA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2083868372
|1 DIVA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0249782992
|1 DIVA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0059137364
|1 DIVA 兌換 BDT
৳0.5027916584
|1 DIVA 兌換 NGN
₦6.4415477124
|1 DIVA 兌換 UAH
₴0.1744345464
|1 DIVA 兌換 VES
Bs0.22331592
|1 DIVA 兌換 PKR
Rs1.1538402748
|1 DIVA 兌換 KZT
₸2.19387214
|1 DIVA 兌換 THB
฿0.1427981244
|1 DIVA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1360986468
|1 DIVA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0037632868
|1 DIVA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0321740344
|1 DIVA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.041561574