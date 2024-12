什麼是DISCO Chicken (DISCO)

Disco is a chicken who is famous on social media with millions of followers. Disco will keep on dancing’ to the beat; eat, sleep, disco, repeat. We plan to bring disco to great levels by utilizing the platform we have built for this coin to continuously bring awareness but all a different prospective to the meme community by building a meme project off a well know social media page we have the upper hand by allowing our pre build history on socials to show our establishment for a long term project to STAY.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

DISCO Chicken (DISCO) 資源 官網