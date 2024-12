什麼是Digix Gold (DGX)

DIGIX DAO TOKENS. Our vision for the future is a world operating on Smart Contracts. Indeed, we think this vision will become a reality very soon. In this world, a stable store of value is needed - that's why we created DGX. In order to ensure the success of DGX, we also conceived DGD; a stake in a 'Distributed Autonomous Organisation' that rewards DGD holders based on DGX's success. By participating in the DAO and working on its behalf in curating proposals, you get rewarded based on the usage of DGX in the Ethereum ecosystem. DGD holders use their tokens to decide on proposals, and determine the best way forward for Digix.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Digix Gold (DGX) 資源 官網