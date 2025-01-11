什麼是Digital Standard (DSB)

Digital Standard (DSBC) A Comprehensive Digital Financial Ecosystem DSBC offers a diverse suite of tools to help you manage and grow your crypto and fiat assets, all within a secure, cross-chain DeFi environment. Trading: • Flexibility: Trade cryptocurrencies, CFDs, derivatives, futures, and stocks for maximum portfolio customization. • Vast Selection: Access over 120 cryptocurrencies and 20 fiat currencies. Digital Wallet: • Convenience: Monitor crypto and fiat balances in real-time on your mobile device. • Seamless Transfers: Move funds quickly and easily with "Venmo for crypto" functionality. • Contactless Payments: Pay vendors with your mobile device using NFC/MST technology. Banking: • Comprehensive Services: Debit/credit cards, savings, staking, and a range of consumer and business lending. Remittances: • Send funds worldwide using the DSB token for near-instant conversion to the desired fiat currency upon arrival. • Speed and Efficiency: Transactions settle within seconds, offering significant advantages over traditional methods. Rewards: • Earn as You Transact: Benefit from reward incentive programs tied to your activity within the DSBC ecosystem. The DSB Token: • Token Symbol: DSB • Token Type: Utility Token • Powers the decentralized DSBC protocol for seamless crypto-fiat conversions and low-cost global transfers.

Digital Standard (DSB) 資源 白皮書 官網