DigiByte（DGB）代幣經濟學
DigiByte（DGB）資訊
What is DigiByte? DigiByte is more than a faster digital currency. It is an innovative blockchain that can be used for digital assets, smart contracts, decentralized applications and secure authentication.
What makes DigiByte stronger than others? DigiByte is a rapidly growing open-source blockchain created in late 2013 and released in early 2014. After 6 years of forward thinking development, DigiByte has become one of the safest, fastest, longest and most decentralized UTXO blockchain in existence.
Truly Decentralized. DigiByte has never been funded through an ICO or significant amount of premined coins. There is no CEO or a company controlling the DigiByte blockchain. It is a volunteer based and global community driven project.
More secure. DigiByte uses 5 cryptographic algorithms and real time difficulty adjustment to prevent malicious mining centralization and hash power fluctuation. One of which is Odocrypt that changes itself every 10 days for ASIC resistance.
Much faster. DigiByte blocks occur every 15 seconds which is 40x faster than Bitcoin and 10x faster than Litecoin. Early SegWit implementation and blockchain rigidity enable up to 1066 on-chain transactions per second with negligible fees.
Forward thinking. Over the past 6 years, DigiByte has repeatedly set itself apart with multiple blockchain firsts, such asDigiShield guard, MultiAlgo mining, SegWit implementation, Odocrypt algorithm, Dandelion++ privacy protocol, DigiAssets and Digi-ID.
This is how the DigiByte blockchain works. The three layers are the most innovative parts of the DigiByte blockchain providing the network infrastructure, security and communications to function with cutting edge speed.
Applications / DigiAssets. The top layer is like an app store with clear real-world uses. All types of digital assets can be created with the DigiAssets protocol on top of the DigiByte blockchain. Decentralized applications (dApps) can be built on top of the DigiByte blockchain. Also smart contracts that leverage the rigidity and security of the DigiByte blockchain can be encoded easily.
Digital asset / Public ledger. The middle layer provides security and administration. A Digital Byte of data, a representation of larger data or a unit that holds value, and cannot be counterfeited, duplicated or hacked. An immutable public ledger where all transactions of DigiBytes are recorded. DigiByte uses five proof of work algorithms for security. New DigiBytes come from mining only.
Core protocol / Global network. The bottom layer provides communication and operating procedures. A very low-level way nodes on the DigiByte global network communicate. Thousands of people are running DigiByte software all across the planet. Any server, computer, tablet or mobile phone connected to the DigiByte network becomes a node that helps relay transactions.
Open source / Permissionless. Just like the DigiByte.io website, the DigiByte blockchain is completely open source and free to use released under the MIT license, which gives you the power to run and modify the software. Transparency allows for independent verification of binaries and their corresponding source code.
A digital currency you would absolutely love. DigiByte (DGB) is a highly scalable peer-to-peer digital currency that enables industry-leading transaction speeds with negligible fees. DigiByte is the best way for payments.
Easy to use. Getting started to use DigiByte is even easier than sending an SMS. You can send and receive DigiBytes using the devices you already know and love. All you need is installing a DigiByte supported wallet then click scan, scan the QR code and send DigiByte. As easy as 1..2..3.
Not an ICO. DigiByte has never been funded through an ICO or significant amount of premined coins (0% remaining). There is no CEO or a company controlling the DigiByte blockchain. The founder, developers and the community are unpaid volunteers that eliminate the bankrupt risk.
Much faster. DigiByte transactions are confirmed in approx. 15 seconds, which is 40 times faster than Bitcoin and 10 times faster than Litecoin. SegWit enables up to 1066 on-chain transactions per second and negligible fees make DigiByte the ideal currency for daily payments.
Always secure. DigiByte has been built on the uncrackable technology of the Bitcoin blockchain and implemented various advanced enhancements over it such as DigiShield guard, MultiAlgo mining and the Odocrypt algorithm. Also Dandelion++ privacy protocol helps keep you safe by hiding your IP and physical location. Learn more.
Mineable. DigiByte is a 100% Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain that can be mined with five algorithms called Sha256, Scrypt, Skein, Qubit and Odocrypt. MultiAlgo mining contributes to decentralization, security of the network and gives you the freedom to use different kind of hardware's such as an ASIC a FPGA or a GPU. Learn more.
Manageable units Compared to 21 million Bitcoin, 21 billion DigiByte (1000:1 ratio to BTC) have been designed to be ready for mass adoption. DigiByte block rewards reduces by 1% every month instead of halving every 4 years. All 21 billion DigiByte will be mined by the year 2035. After 2035 the miners will then rely on transaction fees alone. Learn more.
A simplified way to create digital assets. DigiAssets is a secure, scalable layer on top of the DigiByte blockchain that allows for the decentralized issuance of assets, tokens, smart contracts, digital identity and more.
Limitless possibilities. DigiAssets can be used to securely represent anything we find in the physical world. From tangible assets such as real estate or cars, through to scarce digital pieces of art. Signed documents such as deeds and medical bills can be protected.
Growing confidently. DigiAssets as an ecosystem and platform already has interested parties either planning on or currently building platforms in real estate, finance, remittance, identity, point of sale, racing, trade, healthcare, supply chain, government and more.
Solid technology. DigiAssets leverages unique aspects of a truly decentralized blockchain only found within a permissionless blockchain like DigiByte. This allows DigiAssets to be more secure, scalable and decentralized than any other platform in the market.
Authentication at its best. Digi-ID is a security protocol built on DigiByte blockchain technology that empowers users to effortlessly sign-in to websites, applications, and even into the internet of things.
Easy authentication. Digi-ID eliminates the username, password and 2fa requirements for authentication. Because Digi-ID uses public / private key cryptography, there are no passwords or usernames at risk. This method not only protects the consumer, it also protects the services that the consumer uses.
Flawless security. Digi-ID does not store any data about its users on the DigiByte blockchain. This further strengthens the security while also bolstering end-user’s confidence that their data is neither tracked nor at risk by others negligence. There is no external point of failure for an hacker to exploit your platform.
Simple and free. Digi-ID is completely free! There are no fees, subscription services, or maintenance costs. But the cost is its second best feature. Its primary feature is that, in accordance with DigiBytes security prioritization, Digi-ID is a more secure, yet simple method available to log in to websites, apps and more.
The most passionate community ever! Tens of thousands of volunteers from all over the world have contributed to DigiByte in countless ways for years to make it what it is today. It is a truly grassroots movement. We warmly welcome you to join us!
DigiByte Foundation. The DigiByte Foundation is a volunteer managed organization that operates in a non-profit way. They protect and promote the true principles of decentralization and empower DigiByte and its community to establish and maintain a sustainable decentralized world. Learn more.
DigiByte Awareness Team.
DGBAT is a community-driven outreach initiative. They are led by a team, whose members in turn manage teams across social media, outreach, education, writers and developers. They aim to promote the DigiByte blockchain through education, outreach and marketing campaigns. Learn more.
DigiByte Developers.
Everyone that is working on the DigiByte blockchain is an unpaid volunteer who devoted their time and skills to a project they believe in. Start contributing to the DGB development today or build your own app on top of the DigiByte blockchain. DigiByte Protocol on GitHub. DigiByte Core Development on GitHub.
The DigiByte Wiki. The DigiByte Wiki is an online encyclopedia built by the community, for the community. It contains useful and up to date data such as the DigiByte Ecosystem and how to guides. Anyone can positively contribute to the Wiki by creating a free user account and start adding or updating information on the DigiByte Wiki.
Meet the creator of DigiByte. Jared Tate is the founder and creator of the DigiByte blockchain. Jared dedicated full-time development towards DigiByte since October 2013. He has been invited by MIT, Harvard and the US Capitol to speak on blockchain tech. He is also the author of the book Blockchain 2035 The Digital DNA of Internet 3.0, which is the first book written by a blockchain founder.
DigiByte（DGB）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 DigiByte（DGB）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
DigiByte（DGB）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 DigiByte（DGB）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DGB 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DGB 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 DGB 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DGB 代幣的實時價格吧！
DGB 價格預測
想知道 DGB 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 DGB 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
為什麼選擇 MEXC？
MEXC 是全球領先的加密貨幣交易所，深受全球數百萬用戶信賴。無論您是新手還是資深交易者，MEXC 都是您進入加密世界的最便捷途徑。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。