DiamondShell 價格 (DSHELL)
今天 DiamondShell (DSHELL) 的實時價格爲 1.028 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 562.67K USD。DSHELL 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DiamondShell 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- DiamondShell 當天價格變化爲 +0.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 550.00K USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DSHELL兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DSHELL 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，DiamondShell 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00060799。
在過去30天內，DiamondShell 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +1.9613974776。
在過去60天內，DiamondShell 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DiamondShell 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00060799
|+0.06%
|30天
|$ +1.9613974776
|+190.80%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DiamondShell 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.40%
+0.06%
-0.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DiamondShell is an RWA investment platform with its own native token #DShell. In a few words, it is a new-age protocol that allows you to make direct short-term (2-24 weeks) investments in real-world trade deals and receive a share of the profits (Trade Financing). For a long time, the worlds of crypto and the real sector did not intersect and existed independently of each other. DiamondShell is here to establish the much needed connection between the two. The platform attracts crypto capital to finance real-world deals. Our focus is on purchase and sales international transactions (import and export). Operations of this kind are highly profitable and inaccessible to ordinary investors unless they establish a company, obtain a license, arrange logistics, and undergo other complex processes. Our goal is to let investors earn more than they could by staking or performing similar activities. We strive to give them the opportunity to profit from actual deals with physical goods by providing capital to scheduled transactions (trade finance).
