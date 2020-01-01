Diamond Standard Carat（CARAT）資訊

CARAT is a diamond commodity token issued by Diamond Standard. Diamond Standard has created the world's 1st regulator supervised diamond commodity in the form of fungible diamond coins and bars. When held at a custodian, these commodities are represented as digital tokens (BCC/BCB) on the Hedera Network. The BCC and BCB tokens are high value and can only be traded as a whole. The CARAT token is autonomously derived from the BCC/BCB tokens and represent a fixed fraction of the underlying asset. (Currently 5000:1 for BCC, and 50,000: 1 for BCB).