DGEN 價格 (DGEN)
今天 DGEN (DGEN) 的實時價格爲 0.00157707 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DGEN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DGEN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 8.95 USD
- DGEN 當天價格變化爲 -1.60%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DGEN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DGEN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DGEN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DGEN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000046261。
在過去60天內，DGEN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001236642。
在過去90天內，DGEN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0006005667817965231。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-1.60%
|30天
|$ +0.0000046261
|+0.29%
|60天
|$ +0.0001236642
|+7.84%
|90天
|$ +0.0006005667817965231
|+61.50%
DGEN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.21%
-1.60%
+1.14%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
## What Is DGEN? DGEN is an ERC-20 governance and utility token launched by the Degen DAO. DGEN is used to exert control over the Degen DAO and the assets it holds, including the Degen DAO treasury (which can be used to incentivize community builders and bring awareness to the community). DGEN is also incorporated in the Knight of Degen, Inc.’s (a.k.a., “KOD”) decentralized sports and entertainment community and powers tournaments, fantasy games, and other contests on the KOD platform via the KOD mobile and web apps. ## What is the Degen DAO? The Degen DAO is a decentralized ecosystem of web3 sports and competitive entertainment products built for a global community of fans. ## Mission Statement The Degen DAO is building a community-led Sports and Entertainment ecosystem where fans come to celebrate sports, action, and competition with friends and fans around the world. All of the applications and products developed for the Degen DAO ecosystem are connected in their mission of innovating on-chain for communal sports fandom and in-game action, creating new experiences and opportunities, elevating the sports they love. ## Community The launch of the Degen DAO establishes a framework by which the community adjacent to the Knights of Degen, Inc.’s platform can build alongside the core contributors and receive rewards in DGEN for developing key parts of the ecosystem (e.g., guilds and sub-DAOs, bounties, quests). ## Knights of Degen Inc. Knights of Degen Inc. is a web3 sports entertainment and gaming company, dedicated to building innovative games and intellectual property that leverage blockchain technology to unlock innovative experiences that align with the core mission of the Knights of Degen ecosystem and the Degen DAO. ## Where Can I Learn More About DGEN? Whitepaper: https://medium.com/knights-of-degen/knights-of-degen-whitepaper-7f00b405672a Purple Paper: https://knightsofdegen.gitbook.io/the-purple-paper/introduction/the-knights-of-degen
|1 DGEN 兌換 AUD
A$0.0025548534
|1 DGEN 兌換 GBP
￡0.0012774267
|1 DGEN 兌換 EUR
€0.0015297579
|1 DGEN 兌換 USD
$0.00157707
|1 DGEN 兌換 MYR
RM0.0070810443
|1 DGEN 兌換 TRY
₺0.0558598194
|1 DGEN 兌換 JPY
¥0.2486566269
|1 DGEN 兌換 RUB
₽0.1602776241
|1 DGEN 兌換 INR
₹0.1359276633
|1 DGEN 兌換 IDR
Rp25.8536024208
|1 DGEN 兌換 PHP
₱0.09304713
|1 DGEN 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0796893471
|1 DGEN 兌換 BRL
R$0.0096516684
|1 DGEN 兌換 CAD
C$0.0022709808
|1 DGEN 兌換 BDT
৳0.1923709986
|1 DGEN 兌換 NGN
₦2.4450577866
|1 DGEN 兌換 UAH
₴0.0666785196
|1 DGEN 兌換 VES
Bs0.08358471
|1 DGEN 兌換 PKR
Rs0.4391666829
|1 DGEN 兌換 KZT
₸0.832219839
|1 DGEN 兌換 THB
฿0.0546927876
|1 DGEN 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0522167877
|1 DGEN 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0014351337
|1 DGEN 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0122696046
|1 DGEN 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0158337828