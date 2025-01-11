dFund 價格 (DFND)
今天 dFund (DFND) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 113.91K USD。DFND 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
dFund 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 2.02 USD
- dFund 當天價格變化爲 -0.01%
- 其循環供應量爲 332.45M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DFND兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DFND 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，dFund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，dFund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，dFund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，dFund 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30天
|$ 0
|+34.05%
|60天
|$ 0
|+49.04%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
dFund 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.01%
-0.01%
+14.43%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
dFund is a project that aims to build an all-encompassing platform combining advanced DeFi smart-contract-powered features including decentralized hedge funds, direct p2p lending, credit scores, DAO governance and a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets into one easy to use platform. Every user on the platform will be able to start their own decentralized hedge fund, or invest in one, and decentralized hedge funds on the platform will be ranked by their performance (roi), so people can make informed decisions. The founder of the decentralized hedge fund can only swap / trade with user funds, while withdrawals and payouts are automated by smart contracts, therefore eliminating the possibility of scam or pyramid schemes. The platform will also enable users to participate in direct p2p lending, where every user sets the loan amount, interest rate, loan duration, and collateral requirement, which can be even under or over 100% allowing for under and over collateralized loans. Every borrower on the platform will have a credit rating, and lenders can set the minimum credit rating required to take the loan, and even set different collateral requirements and interest rates for users with different credit ratings. If someone never got liquidated on their loan aka never defaulted and always paid back the loan amount + interest on time, they will have a very high credit rating, while users who get liquidated / default many times will see their credit rating slip down. Credit rating can be improved or worsened over time. The platform will also have a secondary marketplace for synthetic assets where users can buy and sell the loans, therefore allowing lenders to exit their positions and delegate the risk and waiting time to other users. So for example, if a user is lending a loan with a 10% interest rate, but they need money / liquidity urgently or they simply don’t want to wait until the end of the loan duration, they can instead decide to sell their loan, and maybe someone will buy it for 4% instantly, which would mean a 6% profit for them after they receive the original 10% interest at the end of the loan’s duration, which is beneficial for both a buyer and the seller. For the seller (the original lender), they don’t have to wait and they are getting a smaller profit with no risk, and for the buyer of the loan, they are receiving a higher profit for waiting until the end of the loan’s duration. This is in many ways similar to real life bond market.
