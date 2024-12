什麼是DexToro (DTORO)

DexToro is a decentralized derivatives trading platform offering leveraged perpetual futures trading on Optimism powered by the Synthetix protocol and Ethereum. Gain exposure to a variety of on-chain and real-world assets while having access to advanced trading functionality through the proprietary DexToro Smart Wallet. DexToro offers the same performance and features of traditional cryptocurrency exchanges, including advanced order types, but with the addition of supporting Forex & Stocks, all while remaining completely trustless and self-custodial powered by smart contracts.

