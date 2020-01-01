DexQuark（QRK）資訊

DexQuark is a trade platform, designed specifically for pump fun coins. Official token of the platform is $QRK. Holders of $QRK are getting revenue share, and revenue share system is based on buyback & burn mechanism.

We have an up and running trade platform with 1k+ daily unique visitors and 20+ Daily active traders. Growing every day. We can provide the data if necessary.

The long term vision of the project is to become first Super DApp in the ecosystem, all in one platform. Details are mentioned in next question.

Our token holders ($QRK) will have free access to all of our bots.