Dexalot（ALOT）資訊

Dexalot is a decentralized exchange that brings the look and feel of traditional centralized exchanges without compromising on decentralization and transparency. Dexalot implements an on-chain central limit order book for its trade pairs on the Avalanche platform. Dexalot allows for users to trade ERC20 tokens supported on the C-Chain against the blockchain native currency AVAX or against other supported ERC20 tokens.