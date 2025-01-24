DEXAI 價格 (DEXAI)
今天 DEXAI (DEXAI) 的實時價格爲 0.00051138 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 511.38K USD。DEXAI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DEXAI 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.26M USD
- DEXAI 當天價格變化爲 +218.03%
- 其循環供應量爲 1.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DEXAI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DEXAI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DEXAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00035058。
在過去30天內，DEXAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DEXAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DEXAI 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00035058
|+218.03%
|30天
|$ 0
|--
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DEXAI 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-11.70%
+218.03%
--
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DexAI: DeFAI & Intent-Based AI Agent Integration in Crypto Introduction The DexAI project represents a groundbreaking initiative at the intersection of the Intent sector and Decentralized Finance powered by Artificial Intelligence (DeFAI). By leveraging intent-based solutions, DexAI aims to revolutionize how users interact with financial platforms, automating decision-making and execution through an advanced AI Agent framework. DexAI positions itself as a next-generation innovation, unlocking unprecedented efficiencies and opportunities in the crypto market. What is the Intent Sector in Crypto? The Intent sector in crypto refers to platforms and technologies that enable users to express their financial intents or goals, which are then executed automatically by intelligent systems. These intents can include trading strategies, portfolio adjustments, or specific transaction goals, all driven by smart contracts and AI algorithms. Key attributes of the Intent sector include: Efficiency: Simplifies complex financial tasks by automating execution. Customization: Tailors services based on individual user intents. Security: Ensures transparency and reliability through blockchain-backed operations. What is DexAI? DexAI is a unique integration of the Intent sector with DeFAI principles, built on an AI Agent foundation. This intelligent agent is designed to understand user intents, process real-time data, and execute actions autonomously across diverse DeFi platforms. DexAI not only simplifies access to financial tools but also optimizes performance for both novice and professional users. Core Features of DexAI 1. Intent Recognition and Automation DexAI’s AI Agent identifies and processes user intents, transforming them into executable actions. Supports intents such as arbitrage, liquidity provision, staking, or trading. Offers a seamless, intuitive interface to express financial goals. 2. Pair-Specific Indicator Development DexAI dynamically generates indicators tailored to specific trading pairs in seconds, providing users with actionable insights. AI-driven analytics adapt to market conditions. Maximizes accuracy and relevance for traders. 3. Real-Time Decision-Making The AI Agent evaluates live market data, optimizing decisions based on pre-set intents and conditions. Executes trades, adjusts portfolios, or recommends strategies in real-time. Minimizes risks through predictive modeling and anomaly detection. 4. Cross-Platform Compatibility DexAI integrates seamlessly with multiple DeFi platforms, ensuring a holistic experience. Enables intent execution across decentralized exchanges, liquidity pools, and staking platforms. Ensures interoperability with major blockchains like Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain. 5. Enhanced Security and Transparency DexAI employs blockchain technology to secure user data and ensure accountability. Transactions and executions are recorded immutably. Users retain full control over their assets and intents. The Potential of DexAI DexAI is not just a tool but a transformative force in the crypto space. By merging the Intent sector with DeFAI, it creates a synergistic environment for innovation and growth: Democratizing Finance: Makes sophisticated tools accessible to all users, regardless of expertise. Increasing Efficiency: Automates repetitive tasks and optimizes outcomes. Fostering Innovation: Encourages the development of custom strategies and solutions. Conclusion DexAI marks the next evolutionary step in crypto, blending the power of AI-driven agents with the flexibility and innovation of the Intent sector and DeFAI. This integration promises to redefine how users interact with financial ecosystems, offering unmatched efficiency, customization, and security. As DexAI pioneers this revolutionary approach, it sets a new benchmark for intelligent automation in decentralized finance, empowering users to achieve their financial goals seamlessly and effectively.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DEXAI 兌換 AUD
A$0.0008079804
|1 DEXAI 兌換 GBP
￡0.000409104
|1 DEXAI 兌換 EUR
€0.000485811
|1 DEXAI 兌換 USD
$0.00051138
|1 DEXAI 兌換 MYR
RM0.0022398444
|1 DEXAI 兌換 TRY
₺0.018256266
|1 DEXAI 兌換 JPY
¥0.0793201518
|1 DEXAI 兌換 RUB
₽0.0510715206
|1 DEXAI 兌換 INR
₹0.0441218664
|1 DEXAI 兌換 IDR
Rp8.2480633614
|1 DEXAI 兌換 PHP
₱0.0298492506
|1 DEXAI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.0257173002
|1 DEXAI 兌換 BRL
R$0.0030273696
|1 DEXAI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0007312734
|1 DEXAI 兌換 BDT
৳0.062286084
|1 DEXAI 兌換 NGN
₦0.795298176
|1 DEXAI 兌換 UAH
₴0.0214472772
|1 DEXAI 兌換 VES
Bs0.02863728
|1 DEXAI 兌換 PKR
Rs0.1423630782
|1 DEXAI 兌換 KZT
₸0.2659278276
|1 DEXAI 兌換 THB
฿0.0172232784
|1 DEXAI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0166761018
|1 DEXAI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.000460242
|1 DEXAI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0039785364
|1 DEXAI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0051035724