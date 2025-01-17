Dex on Crypto 價格 (DOCSWAP)
今天 Dex on Crypto (DOCSWAP) 的實時價格爲 0.00823733 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DOCSWAP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dex on Crypto 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 74.59 USD
- Dex on Crypto 當天價格變化爲 --
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DOCSWAP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DOCSWAP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dex on Crypto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dex on Crypto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0000744827。
在過去60天內，Dex on Crypto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0007220184。
在過去90天內，Dex on Crypto 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|--
|30天
|$ +0.0000744827
|+0.90%
|60天
|$ +0.0007220184
|+8.77%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dex on Crypto 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
--
0.00%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? DOCSWAP is a decentralized exchange (DEX) platform that offers a suite of services including DEX trading, an IDO LaunchPad, and a Token Locker. It aims to support a wide range of EVM-based blockchains and tokens, providing a user-friendly and secure environment for decentralized trading. What makes your project unique? DOCSWAP stands out by offering a comprehensive ecosystem that includes DEX trading, an IDO LaunchPad, and a Token Locker, all accessible across various EVM-based blockchains. Its uniqueness lies in its commitment to supporting multiple blockchains, making it easier for blockchain projects to list their tokens and engage with a broader audience. History of your project? DOCSWAP was launched with the goal of simplifying decentralized trading and supporting blockchain projects. Its history includes successful integration with several blockchains, continuous development, and the introduction of features like staking, airdrops, and token burning. What’s next for your project? The project is focused on expanding its ecosystem by adding more supported blockchains, enhancing its LaunchPad and Token Locker services, and exploring opportunities for further integration with different blockchain networks. DOCSWAP aims to continue evolving and improving its services. What can your token be used for? The DOCSWAP token (DOCSWAP) has various use cases within the DOCSWAP ecosystem. It can be used for staking to earn rewards, participating in IDOs on the LaunchPad, providing liquidity on the DEX, and accessing premium features. Additionally, it's distributed through airdrops to token holders, adding to its utility and community engagement.
