什麼是Devil Finance (DEVIL)

What is the project about? Our project is about producing passive income, buying IRL Merchandise with digital currency, and fighting to the death with collectable Devil Dogs to earn DEVIL. What makes your project unique? Our project gives the consumer many things to do with their currency than to just have them hold it. History of your project. Devil Finance was originally just a yield aggregator on the Fantom Network. However, now it is a yield aggregator, a marketplace, and a place to play games to risk and earn currency. What’s next for your project? We are looking to add a Devil Dog card game for people who want to engage in activities with their tokens. What can your token be used for? Right now, DEVIL can be used in a slot machine, to buy Physical Merchandise, to eventually buy Devil Dog NFTS, to put in vaults to earn passive income, and can be used for any other projects in the future.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Devil Finance (DEVIL) 資源 白皮書 官網