Descipher.Fund is about empowering researchers via AI agents and unlocking decentralized access to science funding.

Our two core products are:

The Research Crew: a swarm of specialized AI agents working together to support scientists at every stage of their journey. Each agent focuses on a key area; scientific papers, patents, funding, collaborations, or legal and the group of agents (swarm) together, identify opportunities (decipher), and solve problems for fostering scientific evolution.

The DeSci Launchpad: This platform enables researchers to tokenize and launch their science projects. Allocations will be given to $DESCI stakers.