Derby Stars RUN 價格 (DSRUN)
今天 Derby Stars RUN (DSRUN) 的實時價格爲 0.01786259 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 3.43M USD。DSRUN 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Derby Stars RUN 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 24.84K USD
- Derby Stars RUN 當天價格變化爲 -4.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 192.07M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DSRUN兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DSRUN 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Derby Stars RUN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.00086352624447935。
在過去30天內，Derby Stars RUN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0110641400。
在過去60天內，Derby Stars RUN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0149658316。
在過去90天內，Derby Stars RUN 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.004546317912145671。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.00086352624447935
|-4.61%
|30天
|$ +0.0110641400
|+61.94%
|60天
|$ +0.0149658316
|+83.78%
|90天
|$ +0.004546317912145671
|+34.14%
Derby Stars RUN 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.55%
-4.61%
-15.13%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Derby Stars game is all about raising and racing horses. The goal of the game is to breed, grow, train, and trade your horse NFTs, as well as compete in PVE and PVP races, in order to earn tokens as rewards. What makes your project unique? Because of Uma Musume Pretty Derby, Horse racing game genre is a booming field in the world. But unfortunately, I could not find any dominant or entertaining horse racing games in Web 3 yet. We have experience developing the successful mobile horse racing game known as Derby Days 10 years ago. Now all the members are reunited in order to prove that we can make a great Web 3 horse racing game once again. History of your project. Core team came from big game companies like EA, Nexon, NC, Com2us, Jam City, etc. The team size is around 30 people. 90% are for Game Development and 10% who know Web3 very well are for Business. We together developed Derby days 10 years ago and now we together are developing the derby stars again. What’s next for your project? The game is scheduled to be released on August 7th. After releasing Derby Stars, we would focus on marketing for user acquisition and update for Rental system and new content. What can your token be used for? RUN tokens have a fixed max supply (500M) and act as a fuel for Derby Stars ecosystem.
