什麼是DePay (DEPAY)

DePay pioneers Web3 Payments with the power of DeFi. Driving mass adoption of blockchain based payments, DePay merges the core ideas of decentralization and interoperability with state-of-the-art Web3 technologies. The first truly decentralized multichain payment protocol built on DeFi. ETHOnline finalist, made in Switzerland (Crypto Valley). DePay tools include: - Payments: Accept Cryptocurrencies - Sales: Sell your Token - Donations: Receive Crypto support - Subscriptions: Recurring payments - Swap: Best price swap - Payroll: Payroll streams - Wallet: Payments & DeFi - Credit: Streams as collateral - DePay PRO: Analytics & Insights The DePay difference - Chain Agnostic (Multichain) DePay is extensible around any blockchain, ensuring a competitive cross-chain future. - Permissionless No one can be technically excluded from using DePay and no registration is required. - Trustless Every intermediate step is replaced by smart contracts which are connected to decentralized liquidity pools. - Easy to use Our ambition was to create an even easier user experience than you're used to from shopping in current non-crypto e-commerce stores. - Open Source The DePay protocol will always remain open source. - Multinetwork DePay automatically detects & switches the network if required.

