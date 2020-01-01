Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代幣經濟學

深入了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN），包括其代幣供應、分配模型以及實時市場數據。
USD

Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）資訊

DoginHood is a memecoin on Solana, set to grow into an expansive ecosystem and community hub. Its first web3 product is the pioneering, first-ever fully gamified launch platform—“Degen Caravan”.

Degen Caravan, as the first platform of its kind, is revolutionizing token launches by merging gamification with early investments. Players engage in a 24-hour event divided into hourly rounds, shooting Arrows to deal damage, earn points, and compete on leaderboards. What makes this platform truly unique is its deflationary system: every Arrow shot incurs a fee, with 50% directed to a Buyback, making $DOGIN deflationary. This way, players not only compete for allocation but actively boost the value of $DOGIN with each action.

The 24-hour event, “Degen Caravan,” isn’t just gamified—it extends to the entire process of farming Arrows. Participants engage in a fully featured Telegram game where they must whack notorious cryptospace villains like Sam Dogman Fried and DogWon.

We're accelerating content creation for DoginHood, aiming to deliver top-tier, memecoin-focused content that builds community, strengthens culture, and generally expands our IP.

To support this, we’re also pushing real-life products infused with our IP, expanding our presence beyond the digital world. The first real-life product we launched is “DoginFUEL,” an energy drink that we’ll use to sponsor as many conferences as possible to boost visibility and brand awareness. We already confirmed 5 countries where our next product will be in established real world stores, to be revealed.

By combining high-quality, unique content and real-world products with the highest standard of web3 solutions, DoginHood ensures its growth into a thriving, long-lasting ecosystem that provides numerous utilities for the token, making it deflationary.

幣種官網：
https://app.doginhood.io/
幣種白皮書：
https://doginhood.gitbook.io/dogin-hood

Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析

快速了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。

市值：
$ 56.60K
$ 56.60K
總供應量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
流通量：
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (完全稀釋估值)：
$ 56.60K
$ 56.60K
最高價：
$ 0.00426472
$ 0.00426472
最低價：
$ 0
$ 0
目前價格：
$ 0
$ 0

Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景

了解 Department of Government Inefficiency（DOGIN）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。

關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：

總供應量（Total Supply）：

已創建或將要創建的 DOGIN 代幣的最大數量。

流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：

目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。

最大供應量（Max Supply）：

DOGIN 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。

完全稀釋估值（FDV）：

目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。

通脹率（Inflation Rate）：

反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。

為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？

流通供應量高 = 流動性強。

最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。

代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。

FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。

現在您已經了解了 DOGIN 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 DOGIN 代幣的實時價格吧！

DOGIN 價格預測

想知道 DOGIN 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 DOGIN 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。

免責聲明

代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。