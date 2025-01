什麼是Delrey Inu (DELREY)

What is the project about? DelRey Inu is a fun, community-driven meme token that pays tribute to Maye Musk's beloved dog, DelRey. What makes your project unique? This adorable pup is the best friend of Floki, another beloved dog in the Musk family. DelRey Inu is an exciting token that has captured the hearts of over 350 people in the crypto community. Token has 0 taxes and liquidity is locked for 100 years. History of your project. We had a fair launch on 24th March 2023, and our contract is renounced. What’s next for your project? Exchange Listings in Q2 2023, Delrey Inu NFTs in May 2023. What can your token be used for? Our project is a meme token, and a great way to honour the memory of a cherished pet, and to connect with other animal lovers in the crypto community.

MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所,受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC,體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用!

Delrey Inu (DELREY) 資源 白皮書 官網