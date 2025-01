什麼是DELPHIBETS (DPH)

DELPHIBETS is a Web3 user interface to create or join decentralized and secure bets with the most user-focused DeFi experience available. The protocol’s users have the opportunity to place bets and compete with opposing bettors by predicting a variety of future events. Alongside Peer-2-Peer (P2P) betting, the protocol utilizes complex automated market maker (AMM) and pari-mutuel mechanisms that ensure an engaging, responsive, and frictionless user experience. Compared to heavily centralized providers, the DELPHIBETS protocol convinces with well-designed incentive mechanisms, versatile DeFi usability, and socializing features. Pre-determined and dictated market conditions to the user's disadvantage have finally become a thing of the past.

