什麼是DeHub (DHB)

DeHub is a gaming and streaming protocol powered by its own DePIN of shared computing power, enabling truly censorship-resistant content hosting, transcoding, and delivery. It is designed to solve major challenges faced by legacy media apps, including centralised moderation, demonetisation, deplatforming, limited monetisation options, lack of data ownership, and restricted creative freedom for content creators worldwide. First launched in 2021 by a team of proven social media experts, gamers, and entrepreneurs.

