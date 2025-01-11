Degis 價格 (DEG)
今天 Degis (DEG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 639.43 USD。DEG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Degis 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 12.90 USD
- Degis 當天價格變化爲 -2.11%
- 其循環供應量爲 6.04M USD
今天內，Degis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Degis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Degis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Degis 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-2.11%
|30天
|$ 0
|-84.58%
|60天
|$ 0
|+6.63%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Degis 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-2.11%
-72.77%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"Degis is the 1st all-in-one protection protocol built on Avalanche. The ultimate goal is to build a universal crypto protection platform and shape a decentralized protection ecosystem. With blockchain infrastructures, Deigs can resolve cumbersome purchasing and complicated claims in the traditional markets and better perform via smart contracts. To tackle the existing problems, Degis focuses on wider cover areas, capital liquidity aggregation, and instant payouts. Degis is establishing a new paradigm for crypto insurance. On Degis, users are able to protect themselves from token price volatilities, impermanent loss, wallet risks, and even smart-contract insurance. Basically, Degis is going to fill the gap of the current DeFi insurance world. To provide a better experience for every user, we build Degis with 3 main characteristics: to protect, to earn, to play. Every contributor, no matter if you are buying or selling insurance, will be incentivized by Degis tokens."
