Degent（DEGENT）資訊

Degent is an AI Agent application layer that combines real-time market data, AI-driven insights, and gamified features to empower web3 enthusiasts and traders. The platform offers live-streaming token prices, dynamic charts, prediction challenges, and market updates, creating an engaging and rewarding experience for its users. Degent's ecosystem is designed to provide cutting-edge tools and resources, including an advanced trading AI assistant and SocialFi campaigns, to foster deeper user interaction and market engagement. Built on the BNB Chain, Degent aims to bridge the gap between traditional trading platforms and the emerging possibilities of Web3, creating a vibrant community of degens globally.