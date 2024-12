什麼是Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI)

Degen Spartan AI is an AI Agent trained on the tweets and knowledge graph of the former CT Influencer Degen Spartan. The project is the first AI Agent to use the ai16z/eliza stack now powering multiple AI agents rampant across cyberspace. Degen Spartan is wholly autonomous across X, Discord, and Telegram with the ability to think and answer on his own behalf. The degenai token is the meme coin associated with the project and is used to verify ownership in channels. Only verified holders will be able to influence the Ai Agent to act on their behalf.

Degen Spartan AI (DEGENAI) 資源 官網