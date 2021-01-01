Defi Warrior（FIWA）代幣經濟學
Defi Warrior（FIWA）資訊
DeFi Warrior is a DeFi x NFT Play2earn Blockchain game with a fascinating crypto galaxy game story. While NFT games are creating a strong trend, DeFi Warrior stands out with the combination of DeFi and NFT in the game, along with the story of the crypto world in miniature. In DeFi Warrior, each blockchain is a planet, and each crypto is a warrior. The planet is also the place where warriors can build their coin mining factory, and fight against bosses or enemies for rewards.
The token FIWA backed by BEP 20 is the main token. FIWA token is required for trading on DeFi Warrior's NFT market place. We'll burn FIWA token during the project's operation. The NFT Warriors backed by BEP 721 are the main characters in game can be traded on the NFT market and staked in pool to earn token.
Such game dynamics aim to achieve two essential goals: to bring the world of crypto to masses through gaming, and to pique the curiosity of both gamers and crypto investors.
I. What makes Defi Warrior unique? The following three things can be mentioned as the highlights of Defi Warrior:
- The first Crypto character & Crypto galaxy game concept We create a miniature world of blockchain in the game. Each Warrior created is a representative of a Cryptocurrency. For example Bitcoin Warrior, Ethereum Warrior or etc. Some gameplays simulate how blockchain works such as mining or fork.
2 Crypto price movement boosts character’s strength Warrior attributes will be buffed based on the price movement of tokens on the market.
3 The first Initial Game Offering (IGO) Crowdfunding call of projects in the game
II. Defi Warrior team Defi Warrior is developed by a team of experienced professionals in both technology and Blockchain. We have 5+ years of expertise in developing 05 Crypto exchanges for Japanese & Global markets, crypto wallets, establishing private blockchains, NFT marketplaces, and DEXs. One of our prides is the in-house game development team, Smart Studio Game, with excellent individuals more than 10 years of experience and also produced many outstanding games.
- Founding team
-
Mark Dao - Co-founder Founder & CEO - BAP Group. Former Game System Engineer and PM at CyberAgent Group Japan (Ameba game). 5+ years in blockchain development and crypto investment
-
Victor Truong - Co-founder FCCA, Certified Internal Auditor. CEO - BAP Ventures 10+ years in Business & Finance 4+ years in crypto investment
-
Loi Luu - Cofounding Advisor CEO & Co-founder at Kyber Network
-
Long Vuong - Cofounding Advisor: CEO & Founder at Tomochain
- Smart Game Studio The forerunner of Smart Game Staudio is the Funkoi company whose founder is Mr. Daniel, a Google Technical Leader in Silicon Valley. Later, Funkoi was acquired by BAP and is continuing to grow at the present.
Some achievements can be named as: - The Beat Master - Top #2 US in 2021 - Screw Factory - Top #100 US market - Metal Heroes - Featured on Google Store
- Advisors
-
Daniel Jeppsson: Technical Project Lead at Google. 18+ years working in game development
-
Riley Tran Co-founder GFS Ventures. Country Director - Near Protocol
-
Barek Sekandari: COO of Fantom. Director of SKchain Ventures - Alexandre De Damas. Founder & CEO of Damacorp Global. Partner of Quantum Fintech Group
Defi Warrior（FIWA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Defi Warrior（FIWA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Defi Warrior（FIWA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Defi Warrior（FIWA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 FIWA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
FIWA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
現在您已經了解了 FIWA 代幣經濟模型的功能，趕快查看 FIWA 代幣的實時價格吧！
FIWA 價格預測
想知道 FIWA 的未來走勢嗎？我們的 FIWA 價格預測頁面結合市場情緒、歷史趨勢和技術指標，為您提供前瞻性的觀點。
免責聲明
代幣經濟數據來自第三方。MEXC 不保證其準確性。請在做出任何投資決策前自行審慎評估。