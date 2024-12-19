Defi For You 價格 (DFY)
今天 Defi For You (DFY) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 107.98K USD。DFY 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Defi For You 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 715.96 USD
- Defi For You 當天價格變化爲 -5.54%
- 其循環供應量爲 601.42M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DFY兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DFY 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Defi For You 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Defi For You 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Defi For You 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Defi For You 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-5.54%
|30天
|$ 0
|-11.49%
|60天
|$ 0
|-19.39%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Defi For You 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.34%
-5.54%
-12.07%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
"DeFi For You is a crypto pawnbroking platform that facilitates lending by securing crypto and NFT collateral packages in smart contracts which are released when the loan is repaid or a liquidation threshold is met. The project is positioning itself as the leading pawnbroking platform in the crypto and NFT world. We have also developed a system for 'Evaluators' - most of whom are licensed pawnbrokers - to connect with borrowers in DeFi and offer them crypto loans against digital or physical assets. These pawnbrokers are uniquely positioned in that they have a licensed and secure premises to store hard assets. They store the asset, issue an NFT representing it to the borrower, and then burn the NFT when the asset is reclaimed. Our dev team took inspiration from the UI of Booking.com to design the layout of featured crypto pawnshops on the platform. They also designed an on-chain reputation system for lenders and borrowers, which denotes how many transactions they have had and their record of integrity when using the platform. We have developed an NFT marketplace with a special NFT Pawn Market integrated into it. This allows people to list NFTs for sale, auction, or pawn. It also means buyers can get great deals on NFTs that have been repossessed by lenders, who are now looking to cash in on the digital asset they have gained. DeFi For You will be launching lending pools in Q1 2022 to increase the value of its DeFi platform. This will allow users to quickly lend and borrow from pools with interest rates determined algorithmically. DeFi For You was founded by Adam Christopher Chaplin, who was a co-founder of Travala.com (AVA). The project is in the process of inking partnerships with major pawnbroking companies and banks to expand its reach and bring the world of pawnbroking into the crypto space. DeFi For You is built on Binance Smart Chain and the native DFY token is a BE20 - BEP2 bridge. It is used for fees on the platform, as well as loan currency, repayment currency, and collateral for loans."
