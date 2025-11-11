DeFAI is a next-generation decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simplify and enhance the DeFi experience. It combines AI agents with DeFi protocols to offer intelligent portfolio management, data-driven investment strategies, and seamless multi-chain asset aggregation. DeFAI addresses the complexities of managing multiple DeFi platforms by providing a unified interface for users to track, manage, and grow their assets effortlessly​. With products such as DeFAI Agent, the platform integrates AI capabilities to automate tasks, provide personalized insights, and ensure users remain updated on key developments across their portfolios. DeFAI focuses on scalability, low transaction fees, and community-centric governance through its native token, $DEFAI​