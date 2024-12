什麼是Dedium (DEDI)

Dedium is a decentralized network of nodes, offering access to GPU resources for a wide range of computational tasks. By leveraging the untapped potential of idle GPUs, including those of gamers and miners in exchange for Dedi tokens. Dedium aims to democratize access to GPU resources and unlock new possibilities for decentralized computing. Dedium emerges as a pioneering solution, offering decentralized GPU resource allocation to address scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness challenges. By harnessing idle GPU resources of retail and commercial users in exchange for rewards, Dedium democratizes access to computational power across industries like AI, machine learning, 3D rendering, and scientific computing.

