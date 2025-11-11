Infidelity Investments’ Decentralized Retirement Account (DRA) is a blockchain-based alternative to traditional 401(k) plans that enables individuals to build and manage retirement savings entirely on-chain. It uses smart-contract infrastructure to automate contributions, allocations and real-time settlement—removing intermediaries, hidden fees and multi-day delays associated with conventional retirement accounts. DRA provides self-custody of assets, transparent fee schedules and portfolio-assessment tools, allowing users to monitor and adjust their retirement strategy without relying on legacy financial institutions. Infidelity - Retire now, not later.