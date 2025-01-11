DecentraBNB 價格 (DBNB)
今天 DecentraBNB (DBNB) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DBNB 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DecentraBNB 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.00K USD
- DecentraBNB 當天價格變化爲 -0.85%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DBNB兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DBNB 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DecentraBNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DecentraBNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，DecentraBNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，DecentraBNB 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-0.85%
|30天
|$ 0
|-15.87%
|60天
|$ 0
|+26.62%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
DecentraBNB 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.24%
-0.85%
-3.58%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Utilising blockchain technology to disrupt the current centralised modality, DecentraBNB's universal protocol aims to connect users directly with travel companies and individuals hosting their rentable properties on the dedicated application, while giving consumers full autonomy of their digital identity – allowing them to receive royalties for their content and data points. DecentraBnB Application is a peer-to-peer app that directly connects Hosts and Guests without the need of middlemen. With the best payment method via different types of Cryptocurrencies. For Hosts, it’s the best way to have some Crypto income and for Guests, it’s beneficial because it reduces the costs during a trip. DecentraBnB will provide a smart-contract-based protocol that connects all consumers and businesses in the travel industry on a decentralized travel ecosystem that incentivizes content creation, transactions, and consent-based sharing of user data. The DecentraBnB App will bring the value of the DecentraBnB Network to life. It is a dApp on the DecentraBnB protocol, using its open API and transparent data access. It also serves to upstart the ecosystem, by forging a content platform with a powerful incentive scheme, a zero-commission marketplace for business venues, and an advertising model that rewards users. The project is being led by Abdoulaye Diop AKA Majestic Drama who is in his day job a platinum selling music producer but also a Crypto influencer with over 100k supporters, he is followed and supported by the likes of Shytoshi from Shib and is well educated in the cypto world. Alongside him is Eric, again he has worked on many projects as Operations which have successfully reached 56M Marketcap and is now taking the lead dev position in writing the solidity contract for the project including an innovative whale defence function through dynamic tax functions.
