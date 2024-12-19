Dawkoins 價格 (DAW)
今天 Dawkoins (DAW) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 198.18K USD。DAW 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dawkoins 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 1.32K USD
- Dawkoins 當天價格變化爲 -9.90%
- 其循環供應量爲 989.32M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DAW兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DAW 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dawkoins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dawkoins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Dawkoins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dawkoins 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-9.90%
|30天
|$ 0
|+112.80%
|60天
|$ 0
|+180.81%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dawkoins 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-4.09%
-9.90%
-15.72%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What Is Dawkoins (DAW)? Dawkoins (DAW) is a decentralized meme token designed to thrive within the crypto community and beyond. Named in honor of Richard Dawkins, the father of memes, Dawkoins aims to celebrate and promote the rich legacy of memes in the digital space. Full community driven! How Many Dawkoins (DAW) Are There in Circulation? So, Dawkoins operates on the Solana (SOL) blockchain, and we've got a total fixed supply of 1 billion tokens. As of now, the circulating supply is around 989.5 million DAW tokens. Pretty neat, right? Our symbol is "DAW," and you can find us chilling on the Solana blockchain with our contract address: 7cb67ev3jvBKaAH1tnVM8FL8WfQ96sa2TYByEXajqx8N. Now, what exactly does this circulating supply mean? It's basically all the tokens that are actively being traded on different exchanges and being used within our Dawkoins ecosystem. And since we've got a limited supply, we're all about that scarcity, making sure the value of your tokens stays nice and strong. Because we're on Solana, we get to enjoy super-fast and low-cost transactions, making it easy peasy for you to send and receive Dawkoins whenever you want. Our goal here at Dawkoins is to be as transparent as possible about our tokenomics and supply metrics, so you know exactly what you're getting into. We're all about building trust and confidence within our community and with potential investors, creating a lively and sustainable ecosystem for Dawkoins to thrive. Hope that clears things up for you! If you've got any more questions, feel free to ask. We're always here to help!
