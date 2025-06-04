Dawg World 價格 (DAWG)
今天 Dawg World (DAWG) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.07K USD。DAWG 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dawg World 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 -- USD
- Dawg World 當天價格變化爲 +4.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 997.45M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DAWG兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DAWG 價格信息的首選平台。
今天內，Dawg World 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dawg World 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Dawg World 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Dawg World 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+4.55%
|30天
|$ 0
|-8.44%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Dawg World 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.07%
+4.55%
-11.41%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Launched in [04/21/2025], $DAWG is a cryptocurrency built to provide users with a unique and accessible platform for participating in a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem. The token is designed with the goal of integrating digital ownership with entertainment, creating an experience that bridges the gap between luxury, culture, and the growing world of decentralized finance. $DAWG is built on the principles of accessibility, transparency, and engagement. It operates on a decentralized platform that ensures transactions are secure, verified, and transparent for all users. This ecosystem allows participants to engage directly with the community, including through collaborations with lifestyle brands, exclusive events, and digital assets tied to the $DAWG brand. Users can earn rewards, access exclusive digital content, and take part in a variety of promotions and partnerships that aim to foster an engaging and vibrant online community. The token's design prioritizes scalability and security, using proven blockchain technologies to ensure fast, low-cost transactions that can handle high volumes. With a strong emphasis on usability, $DAWG is accessible to a wide range of individuals, from seasoned crypto users to those who are new to the world of digital assets. $DAWG is not just a token but a part of a larger ecosystem that integrates seamlessly with various applications, including DeFi platforms, NFT marketplaces, and digital collectibles. The community and its contributions play a vital role in driving the value of the $DAWG token, fostering an environment where users have a voice in the platform's development and future direction. Community members are encouraged to participate in governance, ensuring that the evolution of $DAWG reflects the needs and desires of its users. The project is built with a focus on long-term growth and sustainability. Through strategic partnerships and continuous development, $DAWG aims to become an established presence in the digital economy, providing a trusted platform for users to engage with and benefit from their involvement in the growing world of decentralized finance and digital assets. With a foundation built on community, transparency, and user empowerment, $DAWG is positioning itself as a forward-thinking asset that is accessible, rewarding, and integrated into the broader digital landscape.
