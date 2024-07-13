Dark MAGA（DMAGA）代幣經濟學
DMAGA (Dark MAGA) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to capture the spirit of the Dark MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. DMAGA emerged amid rising political tensions in the United States, serving as a digital rallying point for supporters of President Donald Trump and the ideologies tied to his administration.
Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has garnered passionate support. Even after leaving office, his influence continues to loom over the political landscape, spawning movements like "Dark MAGA," characterized by an aggressive stance.
DMAGA is a digital manifestation of this ethos. Launched on the Solana blockchain for its performance and low transaction costs, Solana's scalability and speed make it ideal for decentralized applications and assets, including political tokens like DMAGA. The coin's purpose goes beyond financial transactions, serving as a symbol of allegiance and a means of fundraising for Dark MAGA causes.
A pivotal moment for DMAGA was the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a highly publicized attempt on Donald Trump's life shocked the nation. This incident galvanized the Dark MAGA movement, intensifying their resolve and embedding their beliefs in the cryptocurrency.
DMAGA represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a digital emblem of a politically charged movement. Rooted in Trump's ethos and catalyzed by dramatic events, DMAGA serves as a conduit for political expression, financial interaction, and ideological solidarity within the Dark MAGA community.
Dark MAGA（DMAGA）代幣經濟學和價格數據分析
快速了解 Dark MAGA（DMAGA）的代幣經濟數據，包括市值、供應量、FDV 和歷史價格，幫助您輕鬆掌握幣種現狀與市場表現。
Dark MAGA（DMAGA）代幣經濟模型：關鍵指標與應用場景
了解 Dark MAGA（DMAGA）的代幣經濟模型，對於分析其長期價值、可持續性和發展潛力至關重要。
關鍵代幣經濟指標及其計算方式：
總供應量（Total Supply）：
已創建或將要創建的 DMAGA 代幣的最大數量。
流通供應量（Circulating Supply）：
目前市場上可供交易和公眾持有的代幣數量。
最大供應量（Max Supply）：
DMAGA 代幣可能存在的總數量上限。
完全稀釋估值（FDV）：
目前價格 × 最大供應量，預測所有代幣完全流通時的總市值。
通脹率（Inflation Rate）：
反映新代幣發行的速度，影響稀缺性及長期價格走勢。
為什麼這些代幣經濟指標對交易者很重要？
流通供應量高 = 流動性強。
最大供應量有限 + 低通脹率 = 具備長期價格上漲潛力。
代幣分配透明 = 增強項目信任度，降低中心化風險。
FDV 高而目前市值低 = 可能存在高估風險的訊號。
