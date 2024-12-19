Dark MAGA 價格 (DMAGA)
今天 Dark MAGA (DMAGA) 的實時價格爲 0.00522571 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 5.23M USD。DMAGA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dark MAGA 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 327.98K USD
- Dark MAGA 當天價格變化爲 -12.81%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.97M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DMAGA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DMAGA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dark MAGA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000767994036362811。
在過去30天內，Dark MAGA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0008444109。
在過去60天內，Dark MAGA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0014543960。
在過去90天內，Dark MAGA 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.001956173801747984。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000767994036362811
|-12.81%
|30天
|$ +0.0008444109
|+16.16%
|60天
|$ -0.0014543960
|-27.83%
|90天
|$ +0.001956173801747984
|+59.83%
Dark MAGA 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.32%
-12.81%
+16.92%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DMAGA (Dark MAGA) is a Solana-based cryptocurrency designed to capture the spirit of the Dark MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement. DMAGA emerged amid rising political tensions in the United States, serving as a digital rallying point for supporters of President Donald Trump and the ideologies tied to his administration. Donald Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has garnered passionate support. Even after leaving office, his influence continues to loom over the political landscape, spawning movements like "Dark MAGA," characterized by an aggressive stance. DMAGA is a digital manifestation of this ethos. Launched on the Solana blockchain for its performance and low transaction costs, Solana's scalability and speed make it ideal for decentralized applications and assets, including political tokens like DMAGA. The coin's purpose goes beyond financial transactions, serving as a symbol of allegiance and a means of fundraising for Dark MAGA causes. A pivotal moment for DMAGA was the assassination attempt on July 13, 2024, when a highly publicized attempt on Donald Trump's life shocked the nation. This incident galvanized the Dark MAGA movement, intensifying their resolve and embedding their beliefs in the cryptocurrency. DMAGA represents more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a digital emblem of a politically charged movement. Rooted in Trump's ethos and catalyzed by dramatic events, DMAGA serves as a conduit for political expression, financial interaction, and ideological solidarity within the Dark MAGA community.
