Dao Space 價格 (DAOP)
今天 Dao Space (DAOP) 的實時價格爲 0.00504555 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。DAOP 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dao Space 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 45.41 USD
- Dao Space 當天價格變化爲 +0.34%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DAOP兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DAOP 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dao Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Dao Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0001999445。
在過去60天內，Dao Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0004594381。
在過去90天內，Dao Space 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00033245634921467。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|30天
|$ +0.0001999445
|+3.96%
|60天
|$ +0.0004594381
|+9.11%
|90天
|$ +0.00033245634921467
|+7.05%
Dao Space 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.35%
+0.34%
+1.51%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Dao Space is a blockchain incubator and launchpad that empowers innovators and project developers through access to funding, community and partnership building, and a full support system to help drive the future of blockchain. The Dao Space platform helps streamline the launch process for new and existing teams looking to make an impact in the crypto scene while providing private and secure opportunities for its community. What makes your project unique? Dao Space offers a low risk alternative for traditional retail investors but limiting the allocation amount, meaning projects also gain a larger loyal following but distributing tokens across a wide audience. Dao Space is built to serve retail investors looking to grow their capital but cannot afford to risk large portions of their money. History of your project. The Daospace project was first conceived when it published the whitepaper in December 2022. The more technical details of how the Launchpad system will work were published in January 2023. A whitelist pre-sale was held in February 2023, and Launchpad went live in March 2023. What’s next for your project? As of now, free NFT minting application has been activated on our website in return for @DAOP token collateral. Next, the Launchpad Platform will be added to run IDOs through the website. Dao Space is considered a complete solution, especially in crowdfunding, community building, and blockchain marketing. It has all the resources and technology one would expect. What can your token be used for? Featuring a launchpad with a tiered allocation mechanism, Dao Space enables $DAOP holders to reedem their tokens and earn while gaining access to quality, procured blockchain through private sales and initial offerings. Investors can trade $DAOP tokens for free with NFT, thus gaining the right to higher purchases from IDOs.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DAOP 兌換 AUD
A$0.0081233355
|1 DAOP 兌換 GBP
￡0.004137351
|1 DAOP 兌換 EUR
€0.0048941835
|1 DAOP 兌換 USD
$0.00504555
|1 DAOP 兌換 MYR
RM0.022704975
|1 DAOP 兌換 TRY
₺0.1793693025
|1 DAOP 兌換 JPY
¥0.7883671875
|1 DAOP 兌換 RUB
₽0.516967053
|1 DAOP 兌換 INR
₹0.436843719
|1 DAOP 兌換 IDR
Rp82.713921192
|1 DAOP 兌換 PHP
₱0.2954169525
|1 DAOP 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.253387521
|1 DAOP 兌換 BRL
R$0.030777855
|1 DAOP 兌換 CAD
C$0.007265592
|1 DAOP 兌換 BDT
৳0.613034325
|1 DAOP 兌換 NGN
₦7.8591000465
|1 DAOP 兌換 UAH
₴0.2124681105
|1 DAOP 兌換 VES
Bs0.2724597
|1 DAOP 兌換 PKR
Rs1.406598429
|1 DAOP 兌換 KZT
₸2.678077029
|1 DAOP 兌換 THB
฿0.1742228415
|1 DAOP 兌換 TWD
NT$0.1659481395
|1 DAOP 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0045914505
|1 DAOP 兌換 HKD
HK$0.039254379
|1 DAOP 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.050657322