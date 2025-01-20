DAO Invest 價格 (VEST)
今天 DAO Invest (VEST) 的實時價格爲 0.00350572 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。VEST 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
DAO Invest 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 6.64K USD
- DAO Invest 當天價格變化爲 +2.06%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 VEST兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 VEST 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，DAO Invest 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，DAO Invest 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0000757656。
在過去60天內，DAO Invest 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0003147442。
在過去90天內，DAO Invest 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0007289274049721456。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+2.06%
|30天
|$ -0.0000757656
|-2.16%
|60天
|$ +0.0003147442
|+8.98%
|90天
|$ +0.0007289274049721456
|+26.25%
DAO Invest 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-2.69%
+2.06%
+2.68%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
DAO Investis a Decentralized Crypto Portfolios Management Ecosystem, trusted by thousands of members to create community wealth. DAO Invest provides a collaborative approach to manage the LPs for VEST tokens and increase the value of the governance token by utilizing collective wisdom. DAO Invest is a part of inSure DeFi Ecosystem that creates a community-controlled crypto portfolio that allows staking by contributing to the community-voted liquidity pools. VEST token is a native utility token of DAO Invest Ecosystem which enables rights to vote on the future roadmap items and potential partnerships or support of other projects. Additional information about crypto mutual fund can be found on the inSure DeFi's Whitepaper: https://insuretoken.net/files/inSureWhitepaper.pdf DAO Invest is a long-term project that has the ability to pivot based on the decision of the community. All the transactions and community LP holdings are verifiable on Ethereum, BSC, and Polygon chains. DAO Vest is a community-based project, where the Liquidity Pools of VEST token with other tokens are managed by collective wisdom. All the changes to the roadmap are done by community voting. Any $VEST holder automatically becomes a community member and can start contributing by sharing their knowledge. DAO Invest is a decentralized experiment project based solely on the efforts of community members. The goal is to use collective wisdom and voting on the roadmap items to increase the value of utility and governance token $VEST.
