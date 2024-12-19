Dacxi 價格 (DXI)
今天 Dacxi (DXI) 的實時價格爲 0.00396825 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 31.13M USD。DXI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Dacxi 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 306.10K USD
- Dacxi 當天價格變化爲 -2.57%
- 其循環供應量爲 10.00B USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 DXI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 DXI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Dacxi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000104935320816786。
在過去30天內，Dacxi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0016864717。
在過去60天內，Dacxi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0090119862。
在過去90天內，Dacxi 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0029266635618712894。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000104935320816786
|-2.57%
|30天
|$ +0.0016864717
|+42.50%
|60天
|$ +0.0090119862
|+227.10%
|90天
|$ +0.0029266635618712894
|+280.98%
Dacxi 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+4.03%
-2.57%
+133.47%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is Dacxi Coin? Dacxi Coin is the engine that powers the Dacxi Chain; the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system. Harnessing blockchain technology and tokenization, the Dacxi Chain creates digital versions of company shares that can be easily bought and sold by anyone, anywhere, at any time. In doing so, it aims to solve the fundamental flaws that have held crowdfunding back from the trillion-dollar industry that leading companies such as IBM believe it could (and should) be. First launched in 2017, Dacxi Coin is the Dacxi Chain’s native cryptocurrency. As such, it plays a vital role in the Dacxi Chain’s operation. Dacxi Coin is responsible for facilitating global investment transfers, paying fees on the Dacxi Chain blockchain, node staking, and as the currency for the Dacxi Chain’s global crowdfunding network. The Dacxi Chain aims to unleash innovation around the world, by seamlessly connecting entrepreneurs with everyday investors who can offer the funding they need to succeed. When the Dacxi Chain is fully up and running, demand for Dacxi Coin is projected to reach billions. This makes Dacxi Coin one to closely watch. What makes Dacxi Coin Unique? As the native crypto of the Dacxi Chain, Dacxi Coin has a strong and sound use case – using blockchain technology to solve real-world problem. The early stage funding crisis is sealing the fate of thousands of world-changing products and ideas each year. Crowdfunding as we know it today has failed to reach the heights it promised – held back by limitations like geographical borders, lack of scale, and lack of buzz. In delivering the world’s first global tokenized crowdfunding system, the Dacxi Chain will break down these barriers. Opening the door for everyday investors to fund exciting new projects. Connecting entrepreneurs with the capital they need to grow their businesses. And unleashing the world’s innovation potential.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 DXI 兌換 AUD
A$0.0063492
|1 DXI 兌換 GBP
￡0.0031349175
|1 DXI 兌換 EUR
€0.00380952
|1 DXI 兌換 USD
$0.00396825
|1 DXI 兌換 MYR
RM0.017857125
|1 DXI 兌換 TRY
₺0.1391665275
|1 DXI 兌換 JPY
¥0.62285652
|1 DXI 兌換 RUB
₽0.41031705
|1 DXI 兌換 INR
₹0.3378171225
|1 DXI 兌換 IDR
Rp65.05326828
|1 DXI 兌換 PHP
₱0.2343251625
|1 DXI 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.2020236075
|1 DXI 兌換 BRL
R$0.0250396575
|1 DXI 兌換 CAD
C$0.0056745975
|1 DXI 兌換 BDT
৳0.474205875
|1 DXI 兌換 NGN
₦6.1714224
|1 DXI 兌換 UAH
₴0.1665474525
|1 DXI 兌換 VES
Bs0.1984125
|1 DXI 兌換 PKR
Rs1.10412588
|1 DXI 兌換 KZT
₸2.0743233225
|1 DXI 兌換 THB
฿0.13682526
|1 DXI 兌換 TWD
NT$0.12952368
|1 DXI 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0035317425
|1 DXI 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0308333025
|1 DXI 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.039603135