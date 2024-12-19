Cybria 價格 (CYBA)
今天 Cybria (CYBA) 的實時價格爲 0.00203507 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 1.64M USD。CYBA 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cybria 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 62.62K USD
- Cybria 當天價格變化爲 -5.55%
- 其循環供應量爲 805.12M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CYBA兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CYBA 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cybria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.000119717115565055。
在過去30天內，Cybria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0031376159。
在過去60天內，Cybria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012262456。
在過去90天內，Cybria 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0012626591121117132。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.000119717115565055
|-5.55%
|30天
|$ +0.0031376159
|+154.18%
|60天
|$ +0.0012262456
|+60.26%
|90天
|$ +0.0012626591121117132
|+163.47%
Cybria 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-0.27%
-5.55%
+8.59%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
What is the project about? Cybria is a new Layer 2 Blockchain project. Cybria built on top of the Ethereum network. It aims to enhance scalability, transaction speed, and security within the Ethereum ecosystem while leveraging Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to ensure network safety and improve performance. CYBRIA is designed to address the limitations of the Ethereum network by providing a scalable, secure, and efficient Layer 2 solution. By utilizing Layer 2 scaling techniques, CYBRIA aims to reduce transaction costs and increase the throughput of the Ethereum network. What makes your project unique? Cybria is the first Layer 2 Blockchain Integrated with AI. AI plays a crucial role in enhancing various aspects of CYBRIA. AI technologies are used for threat detection, analyzing suspicious transaction behavior, and providing intelligent monitoring and network management. History of your project. Cybria just launched 1 month ago. Launched on 8th August 2023. Our liquidity is locked for 1 year. We have done KYC and Audit at Solidproof. We are just getting started, we are building steadily and have high hopes for the bullrun to come. What’s next for your project? For now, Cybria have Have several utilities that are live: - Cybria Swap - Cybria Staking - Cybria Testnet We have applied to CMC. For now, we are completing Cybria Mainnet and Bridge. After that, people can launch projects on Cybria Chain. Next plan for the project is listing on serveral Cex dan expand Partnership. What can your token be used for? Blockchain : Cybria Chain are designed to address some of the scalability and efficiency challenges faced by Layer 1. Cybria Chain can improve the performance and capabilities of blockchain networks while still benefiting from the security and decentralization of the underlying Layer 1 blockchain. Also Cybria can reduced the transaction fees and faster transaction confirmation. Token : - Transaction fees : Cybria often used to pay for transaction fees within the Layer 2 network. These fees can be significantly lower than those on the Layer 1 blockchain, making it more cost-effective for users to interact with decentralized applications (DApps) and perform transactions. - Security : to ensure the security of the network. For example, tokens may be staked or used as collateral to participate in the consensus mechanism or to challenge incorrect or fraudulent transactions. - Governance : can be used for governance purposes within the Layer 2 network. Token holders may have voting rights to decide on network upgrades, parameter changes, and other governance-related decisions. - Interoperability : Cybria designed to be interoperable with tokens on other Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchains. This allows for seamless asset transfer and cross-chain interactions.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CYBA 兌換 AUD
A$0.003256112
|1 CYBA 兌換 GBP
￡0.0016077053
|1 CYBA 兌換 EUR
€0.0019536672
|1 CYBA 兌換 USD
$0.00203507
|1 CYBA 兌換 MYR
RM0.009157815
|1 CYBA 兌換 TRY
₺0.0713699049
|1 CYBA 兌換 JPY
¥0.3194245872
|1 CYBA 兌換 RUB
₽0.210426238
|1 CYBA 兌換 INR
₹0.1732455091
|1 CYBA 兌換 IDR
Rp33.3617979408
|1 CYBA 兌換 PHP
₱0.1201708835
|1 CYBA 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.1036054137
|1 CYBA 兌換 BRL
R$0.0128412917
|1 CYBA 兌換 CAD
C$0.0029101501
|1 CYBA 兌換 BDT
৳0.243190865
|1 CYBA 兌換 NGN
₦3.164940864
|1 CYBA 兌換 UAH
₴0.0854118879
|1 CYBA 兌換 VES
Bs0.1017535
|1 CYBA 兌換 PKR
Rs0.5662378768
|1 CYBA 兌換 KZT
₸1.0637921411
|1 CYBA 兌換 THB
฿0.0701692136
|1 CYBA 兌換 TWD
NT$0.0664246848
|1 CYBA 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0018112123
|1 CYBA 兌換 HKD
HK$0.0158124939
|1 CYBA 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.0203099986