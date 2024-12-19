Curecoin 價格 (CURE)
今天 Curecoin (CURE) 的實時價格爲 0.01913872 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 559.08K USD。CURE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Curecoin 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 42.52 USD
- Curecoin 當天價格變化爲 +5.61%
- 其循環供應量爲 29.21M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CURE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CURE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Curecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.00101699。
在過去30天內，Curecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0269758153。
在過去60天內，Curecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.0272115986。
在過去90天內，Curecoin 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ +0.012131551282975869。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ +0.00101699
|+5.61%
|30天
|$ +0.0269758153
|+140.95%
|60天
|$ +0.0272115986
|+142.18%
|90天
|$ +0.012131551282975869
|+173.13%
Curecoin 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-1.48%
+5.61%
-1.67%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Curecoin is a new SHA-256 based cryptocurrency with a big vision, that is - Curing Cancer, Alzheimer's, Huntington's, preventing viruses, and designing next-level of pharmaceuticals. Curecoin can be earned with both GPU and CPU. Folders use high-end GPUs and CPUs to fold proteins, earning a proportional amount of coins set-aside for their contributions. SHA-256 ASIC Miners could still get along by mining Curecoin as usual which will further secure the blockchain and the network. Whether you are heavily-invested in ASIC equipment or still have GPUs and CPUs, you can participate. Due to the nature of folding (diverse, constantly changing, not easily predictable), GPUs and CPUs will both always be relevant, so an investment in consumer hardware isn't wasted. Curecoins go to three main areas: Folders, Miners, and Developers. The folders get 76% of the total coins (80% of the coins distributed per day). SHA256 miners get 19% of the total coins (20% of the coins distributed per day). 2% of the total funds are distributed to people who donated to project development. The other 3% is dedicated to Curecoin developers, and will be used for paying for development costs (such as hiring professional programmers, paying for infrastructure, etc.), and for giving back to the community (folding hardware giveaways, faucets, covering 0% mining pools, etc.).
|1 CURE 兌換 AUD
A$0.0304305648
|1 CURE 兌換 GBP
￡0.0151195888
|1 CURE 兌換 EUR
€0.0183731712
|1 CURE 兌換 USD
$0.01913872
|1 CURE 兌換 MYR
RM0.08612424
|1 CURE 兌換 TRY
₺0.6715776848
|1 CURE 兌換 JPY
¥3.012434528
|1 CURE 兌換 RUB
₽1.97607284
|1 CURE 兌換 INR
₹1.6285136848
|1 CURE 兌換 IDR
Rp313.7494579968
|1 CURE 兌換 PHP
₱1.130141416
|1 CURE 兌換 EGP
￡E.0.9743522352
|1 CURE 兌換 BRL
R$0.1178945152
|1 CURE 兌換 CAD
C$0.0273683696
|1 CURE 兌換 BDT
৳2.2872684272
|1 CURE 兌換 NGN
₦29.7184130288
|1 CURE 兌換 UAH
₴0.8034434656
|1 CURE 兌換 VES
Bs0.956936
|1 CURE 兌換 PKR
Rs5.3264971632
|1 CURE 兌換 KZT
₸10.041129448
|1 CURE 兌換 THB
฿0.6616255504
|1 CURE 兌換 TWD
NT$0.624879208
|1 CURE 兌換 CHF
Fr0.0170334608
|1 CURE 兌換 HKD
HK$0.1487078544
|1 CURE 兌換 MAD
.د.م0.1919613616