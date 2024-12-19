Cult of Pepe 價格 (COPE)
今天 Cult of Pepe (COPE) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 390.74K USD。COPE 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Cult of Pepe 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 16.40K USD
- Cult of Pepe 當天價格變化爲 -19.09%
- 其循環供應量爲 999.92M USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 COPE兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 COPE 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Cult of Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，Cult of Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，Cult of Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，Cult of Pepe 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|-19.09%
|30天
|$ 0
|-65.56%
|60天
|$ 0
|--
|90天
|$ 0
|--
Cult of Pepe 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
-3.41%
-19.09%
-25.62%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
The Cult of Pepe is a meme coin project built on the Solana blockchain, bringing the popular Pepe meme character into the digital currency space with a strong emphasis on community and the "memecult" culture. In a world where blockchain technology and meme culture intersect, the Cult of Pepe seeks to create a united, decentralized ecosystem for meme enthusiasts, especially fans of the iconic Pepe the Frog character. As a Solana-based coin, the Cult of Pepe benefits from the high-speed, low-cost transactions Solana offers, making it an attractive platform for trading and engaging with meme-based coins. Solana's technology allows for swift and cheap interactions, which is a critical component for the success of meme coins where frequent trading and community-driven momentum are key. For many supporters, this fusion of tech and culture brings together both a sense of belonging and the potential for financial growth, blending the community appeal of memes with blockchain incentives. The Cult of Pepe taps into the idea of creating a "memecult," a collective identity that goes beyond just trading a coin—it’s about shared values, humor, and internet culture. Unlike traditional coins, which may focus on specific use cases or utility functions, the Cult of Pepe is more of a social movement within the cryptocurrency world. This kind of project leans into the power of community, aiming to create a sense of loyalty and excitement among holders and supporters. This memecult approach is not unique, as meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have similarly capitalized on humor, internet culture, and strong community engagement to create impressive followings. However, the Cult of Pepe stands out by specifically targeting fans of Pepe memes, a group already familiar with the themes of irony, humor, and a slightly rebellious spirit. For many within this circle, owning the Cult of Pepe coin is about more than potential gains—it’s about participating in a collective digital movement that values creativity, humor, and independence. With a devoted online presence, the Cult of Pepe is able to engage with its audience regularly, encouraging members to share memes, participate in community events, and "cope" together, reinforcing the bonds within the group. Terms like “cope harder” are used playfully within the community to signify resilience and perseverance. For its members, this creates a dynamic experience that extends beyond just holding a coin and instead feels like belonging to an exclusive, ongoing joke. As meme coins continue to grow in popularity and blockchain ecosystems expand, projects like Cult of Pepe highlight how digital currency can offer more than financial utility; they can build a culture. It’s this blending of digital identity, humor, and collective spirit that drives Cult of Pepe and other similar communities forward.
