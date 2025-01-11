CUBISWAP 價格 (CUBI)
今天 CUBISWAP (CUBI) 的實時價格爲 0 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。CUBI 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
CUBISWAP 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.41 USD
- CUBISWAP 當天價格變化爲 +1.05%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 CUBI兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 CUBI 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，CUBISWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去30天內，CUBISWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去60天內，CUBISWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
在過去90天內，CUBISWAP 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ 0。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ 0
|+1.05%
|30天
|$ 0
|-90.54%
|60天
|$ 0
|-93.00%
|90天
|$ 0
|--
CUBISWAP 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
+0.10%
+1.05%
+4.63%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
CUBISwap is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) that offers a full suite of tools to explore and engage with decentralized finance opportunities. Using the products within our DeFi Hub, users and partners can tap into this new wave of financial innovation in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Our community and partners can tap into the next generation of financial innovation through our decentralized exchange, utility token staking, premium launchpad, lending network, and NFT projects in a secure, transparent, and globally accessible way. Getting started on the CUBISwap platform only requires a supported cryptocurrency wallet. We do not require customers to register, and do not have a "know your customer" process. To get started with CUBISwap: Join by interacting with our community, using our DeFi platform, and purchasing our native utility tokens, $CUBI Swap between different cryptocurrency tokens on opBNB using our decentralized exchange Create liquidity between cryptocurrency token pairs to receive liquidity provider (LP) tokens, which can earn trading fees (liquidity mining) and be staked in Yield Farms to earn $CUBI Stake $CUBI in Staking Pools to earn tokens from partner projects Lend and borrow crypto assets with the CUBISwap Lending Network Participate in IDO for new crypto projects Purchase Treasury Bills with LP to receive discounted $CUBI or partner tokens that vest over time Crypto projects can partner with CUBISwap to: List their tokens on our decentralized exchange Receive advisory services from our team Network with our robust partnership ecosystem Co-market with us to acquire new users Create Yield Farms to incentivize users to add liquidity for their token on our exchange Raise capital through IDO Whether you're new to crypto or a DeFi veteran, CUBISwap has the tools and the community to support your decentralized finance needs.
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 CUBI 兌換 AUD
A$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 GBP
￡--
|1 CUBI 兌換 EUR
€--
|1 CUBI 兌換 USD
$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 MYR
RM--
|1 CUBI 兌換 TRY
₺--
|1 CUBI 兌換 JPY
¥--
|1 CUBI 兌換 RUB
₽--
|1 CUBI 兌換 INR
₹--
|1 CUBI 兌換 IDR
Rp--
|1 CUBI 兌換 PHP
₱--
|1 CUBI 兌換 EGP
￡E.--
|1 CUBI 兌換 BRL
R$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 CAD
C$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 BDT
৳--
|1 CUBI 兌換 NGN
₦--
|1 CUBI 兌換 UAH
₴--
|1 CUBI 兌換 VES
Bs--
|1 CUBI 兌換 PKR
Rs--
|1 CUBI 兌換 KZT
₸--
|1 CUBI 兌換 THB
฿--
|1 CUBI 兌換 TWD
NT$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 CHF
Fr--
|1 CUBI 兌換 HKD
HK$--
|1 CUBI 兌換 MAD
.د.م--