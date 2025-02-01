Crypton Ai 價格 ($CRYPTON)
今天 Crypton Ai ($CRYPTON) 的實時價格爲 0.156026 USD。目前其市值爲 $ 0.00 USD。$CRYPTON 兌換 USD 的價格爲實時更新。
Crypton Ai 的主要市場表現：
- 24 小時交易量爲 $ 14.04 USD
- Crypton Ai 當天價格變化爲 -5.66%
- 其循環供應量爲 0.00 USD
在獲取 MEXC 上從 $CRYPTON兌換USD 價格的實時價格更新。隨時了解最新數據和市場分析。這對於在快節奏的加密貨幣市場中做出明智的交易決策至關重要。MEXC 是您獲取準確的 $CRYPTON 價格信息的首選平臺。
今天內，Crypton Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0093622172372685。
在過去30天內，Crypton Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.0624666941。
在過去60天內，Crypton Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.1105173192。
在過去90天內，Crypton Ai 兌換 USD 的價格漲跌幅爲 $ -0.31107187429709976。
|時間段
|漲跌幅 (USD)
|漲跌幅 (%)
|今日
|$ -0.0093622172372685
|-5.66%
|30天
|$ -0.0624666941
|-40.03%
|60天
|$ -0.1105173192
|-70.83%
|90天
|$ -0.31107187429709976
|-66.59%
Crypton Ai 的最新價格分析：24 小時最低價和最高價、ATH 和每日變化：
--
-5.66%
-6.27%
深入了解市場統計數據：市值、24 小時交易量和供應量：
Purpose: Crypton is the central hub of the TON network, aiming to simplify and enhance the experience of navigating the Telegram Open Network (TON) for its users. Our mission is to provide a seamless platform where TON enthusiasts can effortlessly discover, discuss, and trade TON projects, all in one place and developers can deploy and do initial marketing with our own in-house tools. At Crypton, we are committed to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the dynamic landscape of cryptocurrency effortlessly. Join us today and experience the future of crypto innovation with Crypton! FUNCTIONS AND UTILITIES: FOR INVESTORS: CONTRACT DEPLOYMENT BOT: Get the earliest updates on fresh Ton pairs introduced through our Crypton Deploys Bot channel. CRYPTONITE SCANNER BOT: Easily identifies potential scams with its user-friendly interface, providing detailed insights into token origins, deployer's history, transaction records, and smart contract details.) SUPERBOT: Specifically designed for Trading, liquidity snipes and placing limit orders, Crypton Super Bot ensures you're always one step ahead with Its lightning-fast transactions. TRENDING BOT: TON Trending, is your gateway to discovering the newest and hottest tokens making waves on the TON network. explore the dynamic world of trends through 15 Pools, where real-time updates refresh every 30 seconds. Wallet tracking: The Crypton Wallet Tracker plays a vital role in conducting a comprehensive analysis of any wallet's activity. FOR DEVS: JETTON DEPLOYMENT BOT: With the Jetton deployment bot, Developers will be able to easily launch jettons, lock/burn liquidity, add buy bot to their groups with simplified process and more. BUY BOT: Track all the buys being made with our easy to setup crypton buy bot. ADS BOT: With our ads bot developers can run ads for their project on our scanner, new deploys channel and all the buy bots in the various telegram groups out there )
MEXC是領先的加密貨幣交易所，受到全球超過 1,000 萬用戶的信賴。它被譽爲市場上代幣選擇最廣泛、上幣速度最快、交易費用最低的交易所。立即加入MEXC，體驗市場頂級流動性和最具競爭力的費用！
加密貨幣的價格會受到高市場風險和價格波動的影響。您應該投資於您熟悉的項目和產品，並了解其中的風險。您應該仔細考慮你的投資經驗、財務狀況、投資目標和風險承受能力，並在進行任何投資之前諮詢獨立財務顧問。本材料不應被理解為財務建議。過往的表現並不是未來表現的可靠指標。您的投資價值可能下降，也可能上升，而且您可能無法收回您的投資金額。您要對您的投資決定負全責。 MEXC不對您的任何可能產生的損失負責。欲了解更多信息，請參考我們的使用條款和風險警告。 另請注意，這裡介紹的與上述加密貨幣有關的數據（如其當前的實時價格）是基於第三方來源的。它們以 "原樣 "的的方式呈現給您，僅用於提供信息，不作任何形式的陳述或保證。所提供的第三方網站的鏈接也不在MEXC的控制之下。 MEXC不對此類第三方網站及其內容的可靠性和準確性負責。
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 AUD
A$0.2496416
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 GBP
￡0.1248208
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 EUR
€0.14978496
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 USD
$0.156026
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 MYR
RM0.6943157
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 TRY
₺5.5701282
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 JPY
¥24.2152352
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 RUB
₽15.37948282
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 INR
₹13.5274542
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 IDR
Rp2,557.80286944
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 PHP
₱9.11503892
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 EGP
￡E.7.83562572
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 BRL
R$0.91119184
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 CAD
C$0.2262377
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 BDT
৳19.01800914
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 NGN
₦241.15222534
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 UAH
₴6.50316368
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 VES
Bs9.049508
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 PKR
Rs43.50941036
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 KZT
₸80.79962436
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 THB
฿5.27211854
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 TWD
NT$5.13949644
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 CHF
Fr0.14198366
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 HKD
HK$1.21544254
|1 $CRYPTON 兌換 MAD
.د.م1.56494078